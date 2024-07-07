1,242 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Bought by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,501,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares during the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $10,402,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 289,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,530,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.07.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,605,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The firm has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.04.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

