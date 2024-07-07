19,067 Shares in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Bought by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 317,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 3.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,225,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,682,000 after purchasing an additional 827,848 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter valued at about $1,100,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter valued at about $5,469,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter valued at about $936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE IOT traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.73. 2,348,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,486,579. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.30. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.46 and a beta of 1.49. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $42.28.

Insider Activity

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 35,320 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $1,444,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,645,392 shares in the company, valued at $67,296,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $8,013,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 35,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $1,444,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,645,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,296,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,707,165 shares of company stock worth $58,071,133. Insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

Samsara Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

