2,013 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Bought by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 90,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 47,895 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 86,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $259,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRPT. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $139.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $142.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,217.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,217.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,451 shares of company stock worth $8,086,386. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,000. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,379.36 and a beta of 0.89. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $173.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

