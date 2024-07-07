2,528 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Bought by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.4% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.0% in the first quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 18.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 207,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,206,000 after acquiring an additional 32,121 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BSX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.40. 4,641,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,744,569. The company has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.20, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $77.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.31.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $539,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,014 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.