2,863 Shares in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Acquired by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 194.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 81.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $184.72. 222,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,798. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $261.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LECO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.29.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

