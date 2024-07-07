33,271 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Acquired by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,271 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WYNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.15.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.83. 1,925,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,517. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.82. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $81.65 and a 1 year high of $112.25.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

