3,359 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Purchased by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after buying an additional 31,759 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 253,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,632,000 after purchasing an additional 119,844 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,231,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,702,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,800,273. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $74.23. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.66.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,299 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

