41,793 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Purchased by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBIT. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $18,948,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $11,241,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $11,178,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $10,363,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $7,017,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 6.5 %

IBIT stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.20. The company had a trading volume of 47,018,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,085,785. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.91. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

