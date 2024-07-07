5,759 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Bought by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $752,122.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,717.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,464 shares of company stock worth $3,160,866. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HPE traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $20.55. The company had a trading volume of 15,281,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,681,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.47.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Argus raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

