5th Street Advisors LLC Sells 135,995 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

5th Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,995 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 0.4% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 216,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after buying an additional 41,078 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 465,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,474,000 after buying an additional 146,667 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 851.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 581,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,329,000 after buying an additional 520,253 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 80,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.33. 2,795,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,797,935. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.35.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

