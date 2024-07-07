6,942 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) Acquired by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Treasure Coast Financial Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 88,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 18,440 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPEU stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.75. 22,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,277. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

