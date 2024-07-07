72,322 Shares in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Purchased by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 72,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPRY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $928,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,646,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,279,464.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $928,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,646,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,279,464.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 89,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $807,209.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,597,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,869.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,610,040 in the last 90 days. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPRY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.10. 529,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,661. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.02. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $11.27.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). As a group, analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

