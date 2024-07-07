8,650 Shares in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Acquired by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,225,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,020,000 after buying an additional 1,483,893 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,138,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,460,000 after acquiring an additional 50,243 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 2,831,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,050,000 after acquiring an additional 535,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,216,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,312 shares during the last quarter.

FXI stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.44. 41,917,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,630,859. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.68. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $30.54.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

