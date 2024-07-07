970 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Purchased by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 169.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 382.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

PRFZ stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.68. 38,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,862. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.69. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $39.82.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1563 per share. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

