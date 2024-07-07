Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Abeona Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.59. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brendan M. O’malley purchased 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $27,864.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 188,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,446.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Leila Alland purchased 11,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,256.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brendan M. O’malley purchased 8,600 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $27,864.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,446.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 42,758 shares of company stock worth $154,047. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $648,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 84.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,249,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after buying an additional 1,488,834 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 76.6% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 281,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 121,969 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Further Reading

