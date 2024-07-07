Achain Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $549.88 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $549.88 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Achain has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000876 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000632 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001516 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Achain Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Telegram](https://t.me/AchainOfficial)[Github](https://github.com/Achain-Dev/Achain2.0)[Medium](https://achainfoundation.medium.com/)[Reddit](https://www.reddit.com/r/Achain%5FOfficial)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/achain-foundation/)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/Achain-124056884987435/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW7vfe7L2B803H0P0r8TWDw)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

