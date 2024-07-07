aelf Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $252.98 million and approximately $31.09 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000642 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000637 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,460,864 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.