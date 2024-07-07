Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 80.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

AFL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,687,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,387. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $91.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.57 and a 200 day moving average of $84.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

