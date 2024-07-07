Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AGIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.67.

AGIO stock opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.79. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,199.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $214,642.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

