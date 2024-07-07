Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AC. TD Securities decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.18.

TSE:AC opened at C$17.36 on Friday. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$16.04 and a 52 week high of C$26.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of C$6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.13 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Canada will post 3.1906412 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

