Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $619,584,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,529 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,496,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,926,000 after acquiring an additional 813,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 12,298.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 764,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,250,000 after acquiring an additional 758,666 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler Companies increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,167,558.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,260,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,167,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 424,922 shares of company stock valued at $62,811,386. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABNB stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.50. 3,836,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.24 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.17. The company has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

