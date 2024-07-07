ALEX Lab Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $27.54 Million (ALEX)

ALEX Lab (ALEX) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One ALEX Lab token can currently be purchased for about $0.0728 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. ALEX Lab has a market capitalization of $27.54 million and $628,215.84 worth of ALEX Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ALEX Lab has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ALEX Lab

ALEX Lab’s launch date was January 16th, 2022. ALEX Lab’s total supply is 606,489,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,144,098 tokens. The official message board for ALEX Lab is medium.com/alexgobtc. ALEX Lab’s official Twitter account is @alexlabbtc. ALEX Lab’s official website is alexgo.io.

Buying and Selling ALEX Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “ALEX Lab (ALEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Stacks platform. ALEX Lab has a current supply of 606,489,877.3. The last known price of ALEX Lab is 0.06593083 USD and is up 4.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $948,558.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alexgo.io.”

