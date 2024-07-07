Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $34.31 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00045645 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012466 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010431 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,206,913,033 coins. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.