Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Earns Hold Rating from Loop Capital

Loop Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $181.00 target price (down from $182.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.66.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $190.60 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $190.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,143,403. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in Alphabet by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 148,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,438,000 after purchasing an additional 68,834 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Kidder Stephen W grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 102,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,461,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.3% during the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

