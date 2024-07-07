AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. decreased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. AMETEK comprises 0.7% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,307. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.71. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.89 and a 12-month high of $186.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AME

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.