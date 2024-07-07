Analysts Set Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Price Target at $156.82

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.82.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on J

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J stock opened at $136.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.87. Jacobs Solutions has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,654,377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total transaction of $1,007,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 548,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,855,132.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,180,575 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.