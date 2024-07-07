Analyzing Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enfusion 3 2 1 0 1.67 Adobe 2 7 21 0 2.63

Enfusion presently has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.42%. Adobe has a consensus price target of $607.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.07%. Given Enfusion’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Enfusion is more favorable than Adobe.

81.1% of Enfusion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Adobe shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.4% of Enfusion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Adobe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enfusion 1.40% 6.60% 4.86% Adobe 24.86% 40.67% 21.64%

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enfusion $174.54 million 6.44 $6.03 million $0.03 292.43 Adobe $19.41 billion 13.21 $5.43 billion $11.13 51.96

Adobe has higher revenue and earnings than Enfusion. Adobe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enfusion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Enfusion has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adobe has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Adobe beats Enfusion on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enfusion, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines. It also offers Accounting/General Ledger System, a real-time accounting book of record for chief financial officers, chief operating officers, accountants, and operations teams; Enfusion Analytics System, which enables CIOs, portfolio managers, traders, and analysts to analyze portfolios through time horizons and automate customized visualized reports for internal and external stakeholders; and technology-powered and managed services. Enfusion, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows members to access its creative products. This segment serves content creators, students, workers, marketers, educators, enthusiasts, and communicators. The Digital Experience segment provides an integrated platform and set of applications and services that enable brands and businesses to create, manage, execute, measure, monetize, and optimize customer experiences from analytics to commerce. This segment serves marketers, advertisers, agencies, publishers, merchandisers, merchants, web analysts, data scientists, developers, and executives across the C-suite. The Publishing and Advertising segment offers products and services, such as e-learning solutions, technical document publishing, web conferencing, document and forms platform, web application development, and high-end printing, as well as Advertising Cloud offerings. It also provides consulting, technical support, and learning services. The company offers its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force and local field offices, as well as to end users through app stores and through its website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, software vendors and developers, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Adobe Systems Incorporated and changed its name to Adobe Inc. in October 2018. Adobe Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

