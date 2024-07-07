AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Given New $32.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

NYSE:AU opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.33. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $29.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth $118,000. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

