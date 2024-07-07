Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) and Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.6% of Five9 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Five9 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Applied Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Five9 alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Five9 and Applied Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 0 2 13 0 2.87 Applied Digital 0 0 5 0 3.00

Profitability

Five9 presently has a consensus price target of $82.71, suggesting a potential upside of 92.90%. Applied Digital has a consensus price target of $8.40, suggesting a potential upside of 21.04%. Given Five9’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Five9 is more favorable than Applied Digital.

This table compares Five9 and Applied Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 -6.56% -9.09% -2.88% Applied Digital -61.84% -75.46% -20.50%

Risk & Volatility

Five9 has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Digital has a beta of 4.56, indicating that its share price is 356% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Five9 and Applied Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 $910.49 million 3.48 -$81.76 million ($0.85) -50.45 Applied Digital $55.39 million 17.19 -$44.65 million ($0.79) -8.78

Applied Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Five9. Five9 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Five9

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions. The company's platform comprises of including interactive virtual agent, agent assist, workflow automation, workforce engagement management, AI insights, and AI summaries that allows to manage and optimize customer interactions across voice, chat, email, web, social media, and mobile channels directly or through its application programming interfaces. It also matches each customer interaction with an agent resource and delivers customer data to the agent in real-time through integrations with adjacent enterprise applications, such as CRM software, to optimize the customer experience and enhance agent productivity. The company serves customers in various industries, such as banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, retail, healthcare, technology, and education. Five9, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.