Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 2.3% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,076,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,209. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.78 and a 200-day moving average of $198.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $249.42.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

