Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 9,687.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after buying an additional 845,223 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 875.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 567,056 shares during the period. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 380.6% during the 4th quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 637,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 504,610 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $9,716,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after buying an additional 442,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

AAOI opened at $7.67 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $298.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

