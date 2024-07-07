Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
Several research firms have weighed in on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Applied Optoelectronics
Institutional Trading of Applied Optoelectronics
Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance
AAOI opened at $7.67 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $298.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16.
Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Applied Optoelectronics
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.