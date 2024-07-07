Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ACGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $98.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.23. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 601.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 121,206 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,277,000 after buying an additional 46,089 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 201,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,945,000 after buying an additional 48,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,385,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,887,000 after buying an additional 478,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

