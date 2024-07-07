Arweave One Day Volume Tops $52.82 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.77 or 0.00040948 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $1.56 billion and approximately $52.82 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,037.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.69 or 0.00587013 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00064268 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
