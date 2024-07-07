Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) is INCA Investments LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

INCA Investments LLC reduced its position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,094,748 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,233 shares during the period. Banco Santander-Chile comprises approximately 17.9% of INCA Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. INCA Investments LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $41,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 730,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,991,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 268,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 18,789 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 249,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 25,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $2,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.48.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance

Banco Santander-Chile stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,055. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.09.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $524.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.26 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco Santander-Chile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.