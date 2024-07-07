Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI)

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on HireQuest from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.
HireQuest Stock Up 0.3 %
HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 million. HireQuest had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, analysts expect that HireQuest will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Richard Hermanns purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $34,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,056,792 shares in the company, valued at $38,637,850.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 16,413 shares of company stock valued at $203,058 in the last three months. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of HireQuest
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HireQuest stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000. US Bancorp DE owned 0.96% of HireQuest as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About HireQuest
HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.
