Better Money Decisions LLC Purchases Shares of 3,957 iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 191,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,946,000 after buying an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,019. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.11. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a one year low of $71.94 and a one year high of $99.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

