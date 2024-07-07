Biconomy Price Tops $0.30 (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Biconomy token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular exchanges. Biconomy has a market cap of $238.39 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Biconomy has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Biconomy
Biconomy launched on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 789,580,695 tokens. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy.
Buying and Selling Biconomy
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using U.S. dollars.
