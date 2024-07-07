Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,707 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (down from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.67.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded up $6.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.94. The company had a trading volume of 193,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,909. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.59 and a 12-month high of $431.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $610.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.09 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total transaction of $104,024.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

