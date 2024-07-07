BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNTX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $80.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 160.18 and a beta of 0.23. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $125.83.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $203.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.96 million. BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that BioNTech will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in BioNTech by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in BioNTech by 47.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in BioNTech by 121.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 10.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

