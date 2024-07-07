Bitcoin (BTC) Market Cap Achieves $1,128.77 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 7th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,128.77 billion and $19.31 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $57,240.97 on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.80 or 0.00558686 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00039631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00062688 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,719,625 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

