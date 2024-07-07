BITICA COIN (BDCC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $724.21 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 7th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $724.21 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012825 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00009124 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,003.76 or 0.99994628 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011841 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00067541 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.0399987 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars.

