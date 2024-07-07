British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Tadeu Marroco Buys 6 Shares

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,451 ($31.00) per share, with a total value of £147.06 ($186.01).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,437 ($30.82) per share, with a total value of £146.22 ($184.95).

On Thursday, May 9th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 433 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,076 ($26.26) per share, with a total value of £8,989.08 ($11,369.95).

On Wednesday, May 1st, Tadeu Marroco acquired 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,347 ($29.69) per share, with a total value of £140.82 ($178.12).

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 2,460 ($31.12) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £54.61 billion, a PE ratio of -380.22, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,425.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,374.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.90. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 2,233 ($28.24) and a one year high of GBX 2,742 ($34.68).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BATS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($41.74) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,000 ($50.59) to GBX 3,450 ($43.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

