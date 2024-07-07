Brokerages Set DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Target Price at $134.79

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.79.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Loop Capital started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoorDash

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $1,351,921.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,079,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $1,351,921.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,079,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andy Fang sold 66,195 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $9,221,625.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,307.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 553,345 shares of company stock worth $66,416,801 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11,416.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $264,806,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,976 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1,725.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,113,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH stock opened at $110.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.74, a P/E/G ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.57 and a 200-day moving average of $117.48. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DoorDash will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.