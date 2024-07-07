BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Buys Shares of 100,000 Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,144,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AL. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1,341.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Air Lease by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AL traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.52. 1,135,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,765. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $52.31.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $663.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AL shares. Barclays upped their price target on Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

