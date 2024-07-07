BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Takes $7.25 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 16.0% during the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 62.3% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 12.5% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 21,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $122.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.78.

Albemarle Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE ALB traded down $1.74 on Friday, hitting $98.35. 2,229,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,296. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $92.29 and a twelve month high of $247.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 58.18%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

