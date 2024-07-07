Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.44.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, June 17th.
Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. Cabaletta Bio has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $340.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80.
Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.
