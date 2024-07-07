Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.
