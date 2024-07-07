Capital Investment Counsel Inc Buys New Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 302.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $496.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,495,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,387,020. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $496.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.46.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

