Capital Investment Counsel Inc Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 142.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 33,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.94. 14,015,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,833,934. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $54.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.03. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.