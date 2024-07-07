Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $352,000 Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,529,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Hologic by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 397,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,384,000 after purchasing an additional 113,050 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Thematics Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 433,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,973,000 after buying an additional 66,158 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 31,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 18,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $74.10. 992,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.06 and its 200 day moving average is $74.40. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $82.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

